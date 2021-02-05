BARRIE, ONT. -- The Cancer Palliative unit at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) has an active COVID-19 outbreak with two patients testing positive for the virus.

The Barrie hospital has two other units with outbreaks. The Transitional Care and Specialized Seniors Care units account for infections among a dozen patients and nine staff members.

Three people have died amid the outbreaks.

The units in outbreak status are closed to new admissions.

Hospital officials say patients are isolating and being monitored closely.

An outbreak at RVH's Integrated Stroke and Rehabilitation unit ended earlier this week.