

The Canadian Press





The OSPCA says it will only enforce animal cruelty laws for the next three months -- and it will stop investigating livestock and horse cruelty cases next week.

The government had asked the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to carry on its duties until new legislation goes into effect in January 2020.

But the OSPCA says it won't enforce animal cruelty laws beyond June 28th.

She says they are designing a new animal welfare system, but it will take time to speak with everyone involved.