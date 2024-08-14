Oro-Medonte retiree wins $100,000 with Lotto 6/49
A retired entrepreneur from Oro-Medonte who has been playing the lottery for three years dreamed of winning big, but now that dream has come true after winning $100,000.
Mark Abbott matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the July 27 Lotto 6/49 draw with the ticket he purchased at Coulson General Store on Horseshoe Valley Road.
He said he typically always plays Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max, and he always adds Encore to his tickets, and this time, it paid off.
“I was at the community store when I scanned my ticket on the ticket checker. I was blown away by the message I saw on the screen. I checked my ticket twice,” he said, adding he couldn’t believe it at first and started questioning if it was too good to be true.
“I wondered if something was wrong, or if I had made a mistake somewhere. Questioning if I had really won, I called OLG to ask about the next steps and start my prize claim online.”
Abbott said he looks forward to treating himself and his children to a canoe. The rest will go towards his retirement.
