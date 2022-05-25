Orillia traffic complaint leads to impaired driving charges: OPP

A Waubaushene, Ont. man faces impaired driving charges following a traffic complaint from an Orillia business.

Orillia Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said it received a call from the business shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday.

They told police they believed the man, who had just left the business, was intoxicated.

Police quickly located the vehicle the man was driving a short distance away.

He was arrested and charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of more than 80, according to police.

The driver was released from custody and appears in Orillia provincial court on June 28.

Police suspended the man's license for 90 days and impounded his vehicle.