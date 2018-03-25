Laura Lee Matthie has been hitting all the right notes and her instrumental work is finally being recognized.

The Orillia Secondary School music teacher will officially receive the 2018 MusiCounts music teacher of the year award at the Junos in Vancouver on Sunday evening.

"It's hard to react to it actually,” she humbly told CTV news.

"It's a great honour to be the teacher recognized for this but it doesn't come without a little bit of hard work and also a lot of work and dedication with my students,” Matthie said.

She has been teaching for over 20-years and says sometimes her students come into class without any music knowledge, and leave with the love for the class.

Those hardworking students are the ones who nominated her by writing letters to MusiCounts, a national charity in support of musical education.

"The Music Counts teacher of the year is an awarded to an exceptional music teacher who has really gone above and beyond and who has inspired not only her students but the music education community and Laura Lee absolutely fit that bill," said Executive Director of MusiCounts, Kristy Fletcher.

"I just talked about how much she's changed my life in high school,” said OSS student Sydney Greenwood.

Asha Walmsley is a grade 11 student at Orillia Secondary School and says Matthie is a role model.

"I've never met a teacher just so outgoing and just wanting to help every day."

Matthie seems most proud of the fact that some of her students have gone on to be music teachers and professional musicians.

Any musical knowledge that we can give these students will certainly benefit the music community for years to come. Who knows they become one of the next Juno nominee's."

Matthie received a cash prize, as well as a large donation to help continue the music program at Orillia Secondary School and she says she hopes that those funds can help to replace some of their aging instruments.