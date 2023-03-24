Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital hosts nursing career fair to recruit new talent

Medical staff prep a surgical room at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital in Orillia, Ont. (Supplied) Medical staff prep a surgical room at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital in Orillia, Ont. (Supplied)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver