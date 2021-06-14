BARRIE, ONT. -- The number of visitors allowed at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital is increasing.

While many restrictions are still in place, some units are welcoming back visitors on a more frequent basis.

Guests will still arrive at the main entrance of the hospital and be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.

All visits must be scheduled in advance, and only pre-approved visitors will be allowed in the hospital. You can find a list of requirements on the hospital website.

The hospital says the move is part of their gradual phased-in approach to the visiting policy.