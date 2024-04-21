Orillia OPP records six impaired driving arrests in past week
The driver of a pick-up truck that rolled over in a Saturday afternoon crash on Highway 400 was the sixth driver to be charged by Orillia OPP for impaired operation-related offences in the last seven days.
The detachment says its officers were dispatched to the crash on the northbound side of Highway 400 around 4 p.m. Saturday. It was reported that the pick-up had rolled over on its roof near Vasey Road in Severn Township. Simcoe County Paramedics arrived at the scene moments later.
The driver then exited the vehicle, asking for a piece of gum. Officers arrested him after determining that he was impaired by alcohol. A passenger in the vehicle was transported to an Orillia hospital with minor injuries.
A 29-year-old from Midland was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs and failing to comply with a probation order, among other charges.
Going back to around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday of last weekend, an Orillia OPP officer pulled over an 18-year-old Barrie woman after reports of a vehicle driving erratically in the Mississaga Street West area of Orillia. She was then charged with multiple impaired driving-related offences.
That same Saturday in Orillia, an officer observed a vehicle travelling on a closed portion of a road near Laclie Street at around 7:45 p.m. The driver underwent a drug recognition evaluation and failed. As a result, a 53-year-old Orillia man was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs and possession of methamphetamine.
Then, at around 3 a.m. last Sunday, another driver was observed driving erratically in the area of Colbourne Street East. A 44-year-old Orillia man was subsequently charged with multiple impaired driving offences.
Approximately 12 hours later, Orillia OPP officers responded to reports of a guest who was no longer welcome to stay at a local hotel. They observed that the individual was impaired by drugs and instructed him not to drive his vehicle. However, the individual still allegedly entered his vehicle and attempted to close the door. The officers then intervened and arrested him.
A 28-year-old from Loyalist Township was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs.
Finally, on Thursday at around 3:30 p.m., Orillia OPP officers responded to reports of a pick-up truck speeding in the southbound direction on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte Township. It was then reported that the same vehicle was found in a ditch on 15/16 Sideroad 10 minutes later. Upon attending the scene, officers determined that the driver was impaired, and they subsequently arrested him.
A 29-year-old Bradford man was charged with multiple impaired driving-related offences.
Orillia OPP confirms that these incidents were unrelated and that all accused drivers had their licenses suspended for 90 days and vehicles impounded for seven days.
The accused individuals are scheduled to appear in Orillia courts in May and June 2024.
