Orillia musician serenades Gordon Lightfoot while watching over his casket night before funeral

When the visitation for Gordon Lightfoot ended Sunday evening in his hometown of Orillia, Ont., one person remained at St. Paul's United Church with his casket overnight.

Carolyn Grant has been picking up overnight security shifts at the church since her retirement, but on Sunday, watching over the building wasn't the only thing she did.

As a musician herself, Grant took the opportunity to keep Lightfoot company and play into the wee hours of the morning, just like she had before the folk music icon's family arrived for a private funeral.

"The piano had been set up in place for the choir to perform at the private funeral on Monday," Grant told CTV News on Thursday. "Because of the musical connection, I thought, what better idea than to sit and play the piano."

The Orillia native belongs to eight concert bands in Simcoe County, including as a civilian member of the OPP Chorus.

"Sunday, we at the chorus had to perform early at the police memorial, so I woke up at dawn," Grant said. "At that point, I hustled back up to Orillia for the visitation, then stayed because I knew I would be doing security and attending the funeral in the morning."

Grant admits she slept very little while playing through the night but said it was worth it.

"The choir group kept bugging me because they all said, 'Oh, you're staying with Gordie?' I said, 'No problem, I don't think he will be any trouble," Grant said. "I don't think anything could top it. It will be the highlight of my life."

The late folk music icon left an imprint on Grant decades ago in college when she first went to see him perform.

Decades later, his passing has left another lasting mark.

"Just knowing that he's gone, I'm speechless," said an emotional Grant. "But, I'm extremely thankful for the opportunity. It was meant to be from the time I started playing piano because I've always enjoyed playing."