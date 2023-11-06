Orillia Library commemorates veterans with annual remembrance event

The Orillia Library is honouring Remembrance Day and local veterans with its annual Remembrance event.

"The idea is to honour local people who were affected by war, especially the fallen," says Orillia Library Community Services Coordinator Jayne Turvey.

The event features multiple displays, exhibits, interactive activities, Canadian military uniforms, artifacts and more from 1867 to the present day.

"I started with World War One soldiers, now we have South African war, right up until Korea and peacekeeping," says Turvey.

The library has partnered with multiple local agencies, including the Orillia Museum of Art and History, the Simcoe County Museum, Simcoe Foresters Museum, the Royal Regiment of Canada Museum, Georgina Military Museum, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 34 Orillia and various military collectors.

"This is a fantastic idea the library came up with because there's a lot of people that don't know the history, especially what happened during the war years, and the younger ones can understand exactly what happened back then," says Orillia Legion Second Vice President and Museum Curator Rob McCron.

A volunteer or staff member from each agency is on hand to explain the artifacts in their exhibit.

"There's lots of little things. First of all, war manufacturing went on in Orillia, and we made things here that were a critical part of the war effort. There's a ration book showing there were food shortages and food had to be rationed because so many people that worked on the farms were overseas," says Orillia Museum of Art and History volunteer Don Philip.

Over 850 students are visiting the library this week to view the exhibit. Turvey believes it's vital to educate the youth on the sacrifices Canadian soldiers made.

"I always say, we're asking them to remember, remember them. If they have nothing to remember, or they do not have a family member that was in the military, they have nothing to remember on Remembrance Day," says Turvey.

The exhibit is free and runs until Thursday at 7 p.m. The library encourages anyone from the public to come and learn more about the vital parts of Canadian history.