Orillia District Collegiate and Vocational Institute, built more than a century ago, is being torn down to make way for a new community services hub in the city.



Former students watching the demolition have mixed emotions.



“If they’re actually going to do something with the property that is going to help residents, that’s great,” says former student Giles Morin.



The County of Simcoe bought the former high school last year for four million dollars, with plans of building a regional services hub.



“We anticipate that growth will continue to happen for the next few decades, and this is a way for the County to get in front of that growth, and find a location that offers county service, but, have community services on site as well,” says Simcoe County Director of Social Housing Arfona Zwiers



What type of services will be offered hasn't been determined. The county will be seeking input from community stakeholders.



Members of the Orillia community hub, a group that has been looking to create affordable housing for seniors, would like affordable housing and healthcare services included in the regional hub.



“There’s an absolute huge need,” says member Cam Davidson. “There’s all kinds of things seniors need, and if they’re all in one building, it would be just great.”



The county has said affordable housing is one potential option, with a target to create 164 new units in the city by 2024. The mayor of Orillia says affordable housing is just one option he would like in the hub. “We have a low inventory of affordable housing,” says Mayor Steve Clarke. “When it’s all said and done, it could house things for children, for seniors. Affordable housing will at least be a significant part of the conversation.”



How big the hub will be and building costs won't be known until the services are determined. The county will start seeking community input later this month and up until June.

