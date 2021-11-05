Orillia charity leads community-driven Christmas Drive to help most vulnerable

BARRIE, ONT. -

An Orillia organization is looking to help the most vulnerable this holiday season.

Uplifting Blessings has begun its Christmas Drive, a two-month initiative aimed at ensuring adults and children across Simcoe County have a merry Christmas.

The organization has six initiatives this year, from providing meals to toys to a simple note of warm wishes.

Uplifting Blessings needs help with four of its projects this year:

Christmas Stockings for Young Adults and Adults

Christmas Stockings for Children

Christmas Dinners for Families

Christmas-Themed Notes of Encouragement

A number of local businesses have partnered with Uplifting Blessings to help. Some businesses will match gifts or encourage people to buy extra for those in need by offering discounted products.

View the full list of participating businesses or Uplifting Blessings Facebook page for more information.