Orillia adapts to Ontario's COVID-19 measures with several closures

The City of Orillia is adapting to the province's COVID-19 measures with temporary closures of several community facilities.

On Monday, Ontario announced it was moving to a modified Step Two of its Roadmap to Reopening, which will remain in effect from Wed., Jan. 5 for at least 21 days to curb soaring COVID-19 cases.

In response, Orillia will close recreational and cultural facilities to the public and reintroduce appointment-only services at the Orillia City Centre.

"As a municipality, we are strongly supporting the province's measures to reduce contacts by limiting access to Orillia City Centre to appointments only and encouraging residents to access services through the website, email and phone when possible," said Mayor Steve Clarke.

The public closures also apply to the Stephen Leacock Museum, the Orillia Opera House, and the Orillia Youth Centre; however, youth outreach will continue.

The Orillia Public Library and Orillia Farmer's Market will operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Meanwhile, the city's Waste Diversion site remains open, and Orillia Transit will continue to operate.

Ontario's new measures take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wed., Jan. 5 and include closing indoor dining, gyms, and reducing capacity limits to 50 per cent for retailers, shopping malls and personal care services.

Additionally, private social gatherings are limited to five people indoors and 10 outdoors.