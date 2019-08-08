Featured
Organized crime drug ring busted and $45 million property seized
York Regional Police say they dismantled a major organized crime ring. (York Regional Police/YouTube)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 8, 2019 11:21AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 8, 2019 11:40AM EDT
More than 50 people face charges after police say they dismantled an organized crime ring in York Region.
Police say they will release more details today on two separate investigations that focused on drug production and trafficking.
Police say they seized more than $45 million in illegal drugs, guns, vehicles and cash.
They say they also dismantled several drug labs during the probe.