Provincial police are on the alert as counterfeit currency circulates the Penetanguishene and Midland regions.

Police say a business in Penetanguishene called officers on suspicion that it received fake money for a store purchase on Saturday. A Midland retailer also called in with a similar concern later that same day.

Police say the counterfeit money is described as being $100 Canadian bills.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.