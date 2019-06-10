Featured
OPP warns retailers about fake money circulating our region
A real $100 bill is pictured. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 5:42PM EDT
Provincial police are on the alert as counterfeit currency circulates the Penetanguishene and Midland regions.
Police say a business in Penetanguishene called officers on suspicion that it received fake money for a store purchase on Saturday. A Midland retailer also called in with a similar concern later that same day.
Police say the counterfeit money is described as being $100 Canadian bills.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.