OPP trying to track down suspect in daytime assault at Alliston medical centre
Provincial police are trying to track down a suspect following an alleged daytime assault at a medical centre in Alliston.
OPP says the alleged incident happened at the Mill Pond Medical Centre on Victoria Street around 4:25 p.m. on Thursday.
They are looking for a Caucasian man with an average build, roughly six feet tall, with long brown hair, a scraggly beard, and a snake tattoo on his left hand.
He wore a bright red face covering, black leather gloves, light brown pants, a grey sweater, maroon-coloured leather shoes with white laces, white socks, and a silver hoop earring.
The details surrounding the alleged assault are unclear as provincial police remain tight-lipped on the investigation.
"Due to the nature of the investigation and to protect the integrity and privacy of the victim, no other information will be released," Nottawasaga OPP stated.
Police urge the community to check video camera footage, including dash cams, for anyone matching the suspect's description and call the authorities if any footage is found regarding the investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.
