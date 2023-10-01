Barrie

    • OPP Torch Run helps to support Special Olympians

    Runners take part in the Ontario Law Enforcement Torch Run on Sun., Oct. 1, 2023 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News). Runners take part in the Ontario Law Enforcement Torch Run on Sun., Oct. 1, 2023 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News).

    Hundreds of Orillia people participated in an annual run for Ontario Special Olympic athletes on Sunday.

    Over 200 police officers, athletes and community members participated in the Ontario Law Enforcement Torch Run, the largest fundraiser for Special Olympics.

    "When you see the smiles on the faces of the athletes and the officers as they cross the finish line together, the officers are always a step behind the athletes. They are our heroes, they are our inspiration," said OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique.

    This year's run was its 7th edition and raised over $33,000 on Sunday.

