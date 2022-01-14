OPP tight-lipped about significant police presence in downtown Collingwood
Ontario Provincial Police cruiser - FILE IMAGE (OPP_CR)
Residents in downtown Collingwood will notice a significant police presence, but officers remain tight-lipped about the reason for their investigation.
Police are on Hurontario Street and say they will be in the area over the next few days.
Simcoe County paramedics confirmed to CTV News they did attend the scene but could not offer further details.
This is a developing story. CTV News will provide more information as it becomes available.