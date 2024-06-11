OPP seeks public's help solving rash of break-ins at Muskoka businesses

BARRIE
Barrie

    Provincial police are asking for the public's help solving a rash of break-ins at Muskoka businesses.

    According to the OPP, suspects broke a window at a Huntsville business on West Road on Friday.

    Police say the suspects stole an undisclosed amount of money.

    They say another break-in occurred between 2 p.m. on Friday and 7 a.m. on Saturday, this time at a Bay Street business in Lake of Bays.

    Police say thieves broke a glass door and made off with items and cash.

    On Sunday, around 12:40 a.m., police say a third break-in happened at a business on Lindgren Road West in Huntsville, where again, suspects broke a window to get inside and left with various items.

    Police say security cameras captured images of two suspects involved in the Lindgren Road West break-in.

    One suspect wore a hoodie with a light-coloured top and black bottom, baggy grey jogging pants and black VANS-style shoes.

    The other suspect wore a dark hoodie with a red shirt underneath, black pants and blue sneakers.

    It's unclear if the same suspects are involved in all three break-ins.

    Police urge anyone with information on the break-ins and thefts to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

