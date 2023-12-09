OPP seeking help to find break-and-enter suspect in Midland

Ontario Provincial Police is seeking the public's assistance in solving a break-and-enter in Midland.

South Georgian Bay OPP have released video surveillance of a suspect that they allege tried to break into a bank machine on Sunday, Dec. 3.

#OPP investigators seeking assistance in solving break & enter in Midland. Anyone who may have info about the video surveillance of suspect is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122, #SGBOPP at opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca, or anonymously @CrimeSDM 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)^dh pic.twitter.com/QJmfo4ldB0 — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) December 8, 2023

Police are asking anyone who may have information to contact them or Crimestoppers.