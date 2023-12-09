BARRIE
Barrie

    • OPP seeking help to find break-and-enter suspect in Midland

    An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured. (Source: OPP) An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured. (Source: OPP)

    Ontario Provincial Police is seeking the public's assistance in solving a break-and-enter in Midland.

    South Georgian Bay OPP have released video surveillance of a suspect that they allege tried to break into a bank machine on Sunday, Dec. 3.

    Police are asking anyone who may have information to contact them or Crimestoppers.  

