OPP searching for Bracebridge man missing for seven weeks
Alex Courtemanche, 31, of Bracebridge has been missing since August 9, 2019. (Supplied)
Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019 1:54PM EDT
Bracebridge provincial police are hoping the public can help locate a man who has been missing for seven weeks.
Alex Courtemanche was last seen at his temporary residence in Bracebridge on August 9th. His family has reason to believe the 31-year-old has been in the Adelaide Street West area in Toronto.
Courtemanche's family is concerned for his well-being.
He is six-foot-three with a slender build and brown eyes. His head is shaved with a short Mohawk and has visible tattoos.
Police are urging anyone with information to contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.