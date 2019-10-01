Bracebridge provincial police are hoping the public can help locate a man who has been missing for seven weeks.

Alex Courtemanche was last seen at his temporary residence in Bracebridge on August 9th. His family has reason to believe the 31-year-old has been in the Adelaide Street West area in Toronto.

Courtemanche's family is concerned for his well-being.

He is six-foot-three with a slender build and brown eyes. His head is shaved with a short Mohawk and has visible tattoos.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.