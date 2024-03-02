BARRIE
Barrie

    • OPP rescue three people from Lake Simcoe

    OPP rescue teams save three people from Lake Simcoe (Courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police) OPP rescue teams save three people from Lake Simcoe (Courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police)
    OPP rescued three people from the waters of Lake Simcoe on Saturday after they walked onto unsafe ice.

    According to OPP, the three individuals were traveling in a side-by-side vehicle on the ice until they ventured into an unsafe surface and collapsed into the water.

    OPP says officers arrived at the scene shortly after and safely rescued all three individuals through its aerial support team and assistance from fire crews from Rama First Nation.

    According to OPP, no injuries were reported in the incident.

    As the weather conditions change and temperatures rise OPP are asking individuals to stay off the ice at all times.

