OPP rescue three people from Lake Simcoe
OPP rescued three people from the waters of Lake Simcoe on Saturday after they walked onto unsafe ice.
According to OPP, the three individuals were traveling in a side-by-side vehicle on the ice until they ventured into an unsafe surface and collapsed into the water.
OPP says officers arrived at the scene shortly after and safely rescued all three individuals through its aerial support team and assistance from fire crews from Rama First Nation.
According to OPP, no injuries were reported in the incident.
As the weather conditions change and temperatures rise OPP are asking individuals to stay off the ice at all times.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former prime minister Jean Chretien remembers 'great servant of Canada' Brian Mulroney
Former prime minister Jean Chretien is remembering his longtime political rival, former prime minister Brian Mulroney, as a loving family man and formidable opponent who 'did his best' and 'served the country well.'
'Quite an extraordinary figure': Former prime minister Joe Clark reflects on passing of Brian Mulroney
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney had a 'quite remarkable' ability to bring people together and draw out the best in them, says Mulroney's former political rival turned member of cabinet, former prime minister Joe Clark.
LGBTQ students look ahead after Alberta town bans Pride flags, rainbow crosswalks
Haylin Lussier went home and screamed after the student's town voted for a bylaw banning Pride flags and rainbow crosswalks from municipal property.
Jury convicts first rioter to enter Capitol building during Jan. 6 attack
The first rioter to enter the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack was convicted on Friday of charges that he interfered with police and obstructed Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory.
Alleged owner of two dogs that attacked woman at bus stop in Toronto arrested, dogs missing: police
Toronto police have arrested the alleged owner of the two dogs that attacked a woman at a bus stop in Rexdale last month, leaving her with life-altering injuries.
Last surviving member of the first team to conquer Mount Everest says it is crowded and dirty now
The only surviving member of the mountaineering expedition that first conquered Mount Everest said Saturday that the world's highest peak is too crowded and dirty, and the mountain is a god that needs to be respected.
A 12-year-old Texas girl missing for more than a week has been found, police say
E’minie Hughes, the 12-year-old girl who was missing from the Houston area, has been found unharmed, police said in a post on X.
U.S. says Israel has agreed to the framework for a Gaza ceasefire. Hamas now must decide
Israel has essentially endorsed a framework of a proposed Gaza cease-fire and hostage release deal, and it is now up to Hamas to agree to it, a senior U.S. administration official said Saturday, a day before talks to reach an agreement were to resume in Egypt.
W5 investigates as Quebec town's residents fear harmful health effects linked to historic smelter
Some residents of a mining town in northern Quebec tell CTV W5 they no longer want to reap the financial benefits from heavy industry, if it means the price they have to pay is their health.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Fraudulent vehicle safety certificates lead to arrest for Kitchener man
A Kitchener man has been arrested following allegedly fake safety certificates being submitted for vehicles Waterloo Region.
-
Hydro pole down, road closed at Kitchener roundabout
A crash next to a Kitchener roundabout has closed down part of the road and knocked down a hydro pole.
-
CTV Kitchener celebrates its 70th anniversary
To mark our 70th anniversary, we’re taking a trip down memory lane as we look back at the history of CTV Kitchener.
London
-
One dead, two injured in Bruce County crash
One person is deceased following a two-vehicle collision in Bruce County.
-
Polar Dip into Lake Erie raises nearly $100,000 for families navigating childhood cancer
It’s one of ChildCan’s signature events. Each year, hundreds of people strip down to their bathing suits, and take a dip into Lake Erie in Port Stanley, Ont. to raise funds for the important organization.
-
London police search for missing person
The London Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 49-year-old Victor Sobiraj. Victor is known to frequent the Windsor area, however, is believed to be in London.
Windsor
-
Person arrested after 'active investigation' in Harrow
There was an increased police presence in Harrow Saturday due to an active investigation.
-
Hats On For Healthcare campaign enters milestone 15th year
The Hats On For Healthcare Radiothon is back at the Devonshire Mall food court, kicking off a month-long campaign for Windsor Regional Hospital.
-
Chatham man arrested for alleged intimate partner violence
Chatham-Kent police attended a residence on Northland Drive Friday evening for a disturbance.
Northern Ontario
-
Huge interest in northern Ont. town's $10 land sale program as it nears launch
It sounds too good to be true, but Cochrane’s mayor says the town’s eye-catching land-for-$10 sales pitch is nearing fruition.
-
Child-care wait lists balloon in many Ontario regions amid $10-a-day program
Child-care wait lists have ballooned across Ontario since the province signed on to the national $10-a-day program, as demand due to the lower fees appears to be far outpacing the creation of new spaces in many regions.
-
Sudbury men fined $7,605 for spearfishing walleye at night, out of season
Three men from Greater Sudbury have been fined for spearfishing walleye at night and out of season.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault demonstrators demand action on doctor shortage
Local unions and those who recently lost their primary health-care provider gathered in front of Sault Ste. Marie MPP Ross Romano’s office Friday to protest the ongoing doctor shortage.
-
Traffic complaint about commercial driver leads to arrest of man accused of sexual assault, intimate partner violence
A 24-year-old man accused of nearly a dozen intimate partner violence-related crimes was arrested during a traffic stop in northwestern Ontario.
-
Attention ice hut owners: remove your huts sooner than later
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is advising ice hut owners and anglers that ice conditions are expected to deteriorate quickly in certain parts of the province before the required removal date.
Ottawa
-
Almonte General Hospital's ER will close temporarily Saturday afternoon due to nurse shortage
The Emergency department at the Almonte General Hospital (AGH) will close temporarily from 3 p.m. on Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday.
-
Ottawa G2 driver facing charges after clocking 174 km/h on Highway 416: OPP
A 19-year-old G2 driver is facing charges after being caught speeding on Highway 416 on Friday, Ottawa Ontario Provincial Police said.
-
Missing woman in Alfred, Ont. found safe
The Ontario Provincial Police says the woman who went missing Saturday morning in Alfred, Ont. has been found safe.
Montreal
-
W5 investigates as Quebec town's residents fear harmful health effects linked to historic smelter
Some residents of a mining town in northern Quebec tell CTV W5 they no longer want to reap the financial benefits from heavy industry, if it means the price they have to pay is their health.
-
Quebec Appeal Court Bill 21 ruling fuels debate on notwithstanding clause
The Court of Appeal's endorsement of the government's use of the clause — which allows governments to override fundamental Charter rights — is sparking new debate about the place of the constitutional provision.
-
SAQ workers vote in favour of 15-day strike
Members of a union representing more than 5,000 Quebec liquor store employees have voted in favour of a strike amid stalled negotiations that union leadership says have dragged on for a year.
Toronto
-
American man speaks out after linking brother's death to accused sodium nitrate salesman Kenneth Law
The brother of an American man who died after consuming a product linked to accused suicide salesman Kenneth Law says he hopes more countries will follow the lead of Canadian legislators in considering stricter laws meant to protect vulnerable internet users.
-
Solar eclipse showdown in Ontario: Here's what happened at Queen's Park this week
Ontario is undergoing a solar eclipse showdown between government officials and school boards. Here's what you need to know about that and everything else that happened at Queen's Park this week.
-
Man shot, killed by police in Halton Region; SIU investigating
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot and killed by two police officers at a residence in Halton Region early Saturday morning.
Atlantic
-
Covered Bridge Potato Chips Factory in Waterville, N.B., destroyed by fire
Firefighters from several departments rushed to battle a fire at the Covered Bridge Chips Factory in Waterville, N.B.
-
Canadian figure skating champions teach the next generation: 'we’re here to inspire'
Elvis Stojko, Kurt Browning and Gladys Orozco hit the ice in Sussex on Saturday to help pass the torch to the next generation of aspiring figure skaters.
-
N.S. wildlife rehabilitation centre preparing for World Wildlife Day
Hope for wildlife, a wildlife rehabilitation centre based in Seaforth, N.S., is preparing for World Wildlife Day on March 3.
Winnipeg
-
Woman shot in unprovoked attack: Police
A 42-year-old woman will require multiple surgeries after she was shot in the face with an air pistol.
-
Winter storm may bring 'near-blizzard' conditions for southern Manitoba
Southern Manitoba is expected to get hit with heavy snow over the weekend.
-
Loaded handguns recovered after bar fight
Winnipeg police recovered two loaded handguns following an incident early Saturday morning.
Calgary
-
Second wave of snow hits Calgary as crews clear priority routes
Snow crews were out on Calgary’s streets early Saturday, as winter staged a fierce comeback.
-
'Quite an extraordinary figure': Former prime minister Joe Clark reflects on passing of Brian Mulroney
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney had a 'quite remarkable' ability to bring people together and draw out the best in them, says Mulroney's former political rival turned member of cabinet, former prime minister Joe Clark.
-
Lethbridge man faces multiple charges after gun fired in domestic dispute
A 21-year-old Lethbridge man faces multiple charges after a Friday incident where a gun was fired at a home on the north side.
Edmonton
-
Police shoot stabbing suspect in west Edmonton Friday night
A 36-year-old man was shot by police Friday night after a stabbing that left a second man in serious condition.
-
LGBTQ students look ahead after Alberta town bans Pride flags, rainbow crosswalks
Haylin Lussier went home and screamed after the student's town voted for a bylaw banning Pride flags and rainbow crosswalks from municipal property.
-
First round of Brier Battle of Alberta goes to Airdrie’s Aaron Sluchinski
A different kind of Battle of Alberta took place Friday night at the Montana’s Brier in Regina, where Alberta skip Aaron Sluchinski’s rink doubled up an Alberta icon, Kevin Koe, by an 8-4 score
Regina
-
Sask. teachers continue job action with noon supervision withdrawal again Tuesday
Sask. teachers in several school divisions again plan to pause noon-hour supervision on Tuesday as part of their rotating strikes.
-
Winter storm watches upgraded to warnings across southern, central Sask.
Much of southern and parts of central Saskatchewan are under a winter storm warning, which was upgraded from a winter storm watch by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) on Friday.
-
Regina fire crews respond to blaze at hotel
Regina fire crews responded to a blaze at a hotel on the 1900 Block of Rupert Street on Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers continue job action with noon supervision withdrawal again Tuesday
Sask. teachers in several school divisions again plan to pause noon-hour supervision on Tuesday as part of their rotating strikes.
-
'You are putting the student at risk’: Former teacher speaks out on out-of-scope practices at school
Recent strikes by teachers in Saskatchewan have not only put pressure on the provincial government but have also emboldened educators to speak out about their experiences, shedding light on practices within schools.
-
Sask. mass killer dies from accidental overdose, jury finds
The jury at the inquest into Myles Sanderson’s in-custody death found the mass murderer did not intend to kill himself but accidentally died from a cocaine overdose.
Vancouver
-
'The thought was always to be here long-term': Canucks forward Elias Pettersson on his 8-year, $92.8M contract extension
Canucks forward Elias Pettersson addressed the Vancouver media Saturday morning, just minutes before putting pen to paper on an eight-year contract extension worth an average of US$11.6 million per year.
-
'Should've announced this school 5 years ago': B.C. investment in new Surrey schools seen as insufficient
More schools are on the way in Surrey, but not as quickly as the school district would like.
-
Police seize fentanyl moulded into gummy-bear and dinosaur shapes in Vancouver Island search
Mounties on Vancouver Island say more than 3,500 pills they seized while executing a search warrant last week were diverted from the province's prescription safer supply program.
Vancouver Island
-
'The thought was always to be here long-term': Canucks forward Elias Pettersson on his 8-year, $92.8M contract extension
Canucks forward Elias Pettersson addressed the Vancouver media Saturday morning, just minutes before putting pen to paper on an eight-year contract extension worth an average of US$11.6 million per year.
-
Police seize fentanyl moulded into gummy-bear and dinosaur shapes in Vancouver Island search
Mounties on Vancouver Island say more than 3,500 pills they seized while executing a search warrant last week were diverted from the province's prescription safer supply program.
-
Skiing or golf? Spring break choices follow Canada's weird winter
Bin Xie's children typically spend spring break at ski camps but, after unseasonably warm and unpredictable weather upended much of this year's ski season, his family decided to rent an RV to go camping in British Columbia's Interior instead.