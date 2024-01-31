BARRIE
    • Trio rescued from Lake Simcoe after off-road vehicle plunges through ice

    Ramara Fire & Rescue crews conduct ice water rescue training on Jan. 22, 2024. (Source: Ramara Fire & Rescue/X) Ramara Fire & Rescue crews conduct ice water rescue training on Jan. 22, 2024. (Source: Ramara Fire & Rescue/X)
    Police remind residents, "No ice is safe ice" after emergency crews received a 911 call to rescue three people on Tuesday after an off-road vehicle plunged through the ice on Lake Simcoe.

    Officers, firefighters and paramedics headed to the shoreline between Beaverton and Brechin to find the vehicle had broken through the ice a "significant distance from shore."

    The OPP helicopter team was called in to search from the skies, and once they located the scene, Ramara Fire headed in that direction with an airboat.

    Police say the trio was rescued and brought to shore uninjured.

    "Please be aware of the conditions prior to heading out on the ice," OPP stated in a Wednesday release. "Consult with local experts in the area and check for up-to-date reports on ice thickness."

    The OPP also recommends being aware of your surroundings "as conditions can change quickly."

