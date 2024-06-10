OPP renews appeal for help in search for missing Muskoka man

The search for a missing man from Muskoka continues, with police taking to the skies, on the ground, and utilizing the K9 unit to try and find the 69-year-old.

Provincial police renewed their appeal for help finding the man, identified only as Bob or Robert.

Police say the last known contact with Bob was in Baysville around 8:30 p.m. on June 4. They say they are concerned for his well-being.

Bob is five feet seven inches tall, with a thin build, long beard and salt-and-pepper hair.

He could be wearing a hat with a Bob logo, jeans and black work boots.

Police urge those working and living in the Baysville area to check surveillance footage for any sight of Bob.

A police command post has been set up at the Lake of Bays Fire Hall.

They ask anyone with information on the missing man to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.