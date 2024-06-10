BARRIE
Barrie

    • OPP renews appeal for help in search for missing Muskoka man

    Bob, also known as Robert, is 69, from Baysville, Ont. He was last in contact with loved ones on Tues., June 4, 2024, at 8:30 p.m. (OPP Handout) Bob, also known as Robert, is 69, from Baysville, Ont. He was last in contact with loved ones on Tues., June 4, 2024, at 8:30 p.m. (OPP Handout)
    Share

    The search for a missing man from Muskoka continues, with police taking to the skies, on the ground, and utilizing the K9 unit to try and find the 69-year-old.

    Provincial police renewed their appeal for help finding the man, identified only as Bob or Robert.

    Police say the last known contact with Bob was in Baysville around 8:30 p.m. on June 4. They say they are concerned for his well-being.

    Bob is five feet seven inches tall, with a thin build, long beard and salt-and-pepper hair.

    He could be wearing a hat with a Bob logo, jeans and black work boots.

    Police urge those working and living in the Baysville area to check surveillance footage for any sight of Bob.

    A police command post has been set up at the Lake of Bays Fire Hall.

    They ask anyone with information on the missing man to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

