OPP officers cleared of wrongdoing in arrest of man in Shelburne

Ontario's police watchdog has cleared two officers in Shelburne of wrongdoing in relation to an arrest in Shelburne that saw a man suffer broken ribs last September.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), The OPP were called to a residence in Shelburne for a domestic disturbance on Sept. 1, where there was an altercation with the man while police were there. The SIU said an officer forced the man to the ground and handcuffed him.

He was later taken to hospital, where he was diagnosed with two right-sided rib fractures.

"With respect to the lawfulness of the Complainant's arrest, I am unable to reasonably conclude the officers were without grounds to take him into custody," said SIU Director Joseph Martino in the report. "There is no basis for proceeding with criminal charges in this case."