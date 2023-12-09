BARRIE
Barrie

    • OPP looking for lost shotgun between Barrie and Alliston

    Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a lost shotgun. (OPP_CR/'X') Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a lost shotgun. (OPP_CR/'X')

    Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a lost firearm.

    It inadvertently fell out the back of a hunter's pickup truck somewhere between Barrie and Alliston.

    Police say roads travelled by the driver include the 6th line, 25th sideroad, County Road 27, and County Road 90 into Barrie's North end.

    Police described it as "a hard-shell shotgun case with a lock on it, containing a camouflage pump-action Mossberg 500 shotgun with a sling attached."

    Nottawasaga OPP is asking anyone who finds the gun or anyone with information to contact them at 705-434-1939.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News