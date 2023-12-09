OPP looking for lost shotgun between Barrie and Alliston

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a lost firearm.

It inadvertently fell out the back of a hunter's pickup truck somewhere between Barrie and Alliston.

Police say roads travelled by the driver include the 6th line, 25th sideroad, County Road 27, and County Road 90 into Barrie's North end.

Police described it as "a hard-shell shotgun case with a lock on it, containing a camouflage pump-action Mossberg 500 shotgun with a sling attached."

Nottawasaga OPP is asking anyone who finds the gun or anyone with information to contact them at 705-434-1939.