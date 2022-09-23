OPP lay numerous charges as unsanctioned rally hits Wasaga Beach

Provincial police have laid numerous charges in Wasaga Beach as a major car rally is returning to the town this weekend.

Early Friday evening Huronia West OPP were conducting a vehicle stop in Wasaga Beach. The driver was arrested for having an outstanding warrant.

"The OPP are conducting RIDE spot checks throughout the town of Wasaga Beach. So if you plan on drinking alcohol or consuming drugs, do not get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle," said OPP Acting Sergeant Simpson in a video posted to social media. "I highly recommend that you consider your options. Have a designated driver, take a taxi or simply stay home. The risks to the public safety as well as your own just aren't worth it."

Earlier this week police warned of a heightened police presence upon news than an unsanctioned car rally was planned for the weekend. On Friday an OPP helicopter could be seen keeping an eye over Wasaga Beach from above.

Late Friday evening a vehicle was stopped for speeding on 18th Street and Dunkerron Avenue just before 7 p.m. The driver was charged with impaired driving.