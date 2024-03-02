BARRIE
Barrie

    • OPP issue reminder to stay off Lake Simcoe ice

    OPP rescue teams save three people from Lake Simcoe (Courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police) OPP rescue teams save three people from Lake Simcoe (Courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police)
    Ontario police are reminding the public to avoid the ice on Lake Simcoe with a post on social media about a January rescue on the water after three people walked onto the unsafe ice.

    According to OPP, the trio was travelling in a side-by-side vehicle when they plunged into the water.

    OPP says officers arrived at the scene shortly after and safely rescued them through its aerial support team and assistance from fire crews from Rama First Nation. No injuries were reported in the incident.

    Weather conditions are expected to rise this week, prompting urgency from the authorities to stay safe and mindful that no ice is safe ice.

