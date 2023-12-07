OPP investigating theft at Kubota North in Gravenhurst

Provincial police officers were fingerprinting trucks and searching for clues on Thursday as part of an investigation into the break-in and theft of three machines from a Gravenhurst business.

Thieves have targeted Kubota North twice in the past year, this time making off with RTVs valued at nearly $80,000.

"We're on Kelty Switch Road, and we believe that they brought the machines out of our yard here straight down to the end of the road to the snowmobile trail and drove them out that way to Muskoka Beach Road, where they were picked up," said Pam Medland, Kubota North's general manager.

Medland said the theft happened sometime Tuesday morning when the suspects cut their way through a fence to steal the machines typically used on farms for recreation.

"We have extensive video surveillance and security, and the police have been forwarded all the information we have," Medland said.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the authorities.