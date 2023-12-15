OPP investigating suspicious death in Orillia

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred late Thursday night in Orillia.

Officers were called to a residence on Andrew Street South at approximately 11:30 pm, where a person was located deceased.

The investigation is still in its early stages, and the cause of death has not been confirmed.

OPP say residents of the area should expect to see a significant police presence.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.