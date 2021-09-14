OPP investigating serious single-vehicle crash in Dufferin County
Provincial police are investigating what caused a vehicle to veer off the road and crash into a tree, leaving the driver with serious injuries on Monday afternoon near Orangeville.
The single-vehicle crash happened just before 4 p.m. on 25 Sideroad in Amaranth Township between County Road 12 and 6th Line.
Initially, Dufferin OPP says the lone occupant was airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. The driver's injuries have since been updated to serious.
Investigators ask witnesses to the collision or anyone with dash cam footage to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
