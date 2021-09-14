OPP investigates gruesome discovery in Collingwood

Barrie, Ont. -

Provincial police are investigating after a body was found in the water near the shoreline in Collingwood.

According to OPP, officers, paramedics and fire crews were dispatched to the area of Heritage Drive on Monday afternoon after the gruesome discovery was reported.

Police say they do not believe the death to be suspicious.

An autopsy is scheduled for the coming days to determine the cause of death.

Police are not releasing the identity of the victim until the family is notified.