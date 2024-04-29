OPP investigate sudden death in the Township of Essa

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Nottawasaga detachment is investigating a sudden death in Essa Township.

On Monday morning the OPP received a phone call regarding an unresponsive person behind a business at King Street and Mill Street in Angus.

Upon arriving at the scene a 31-year-old male from Schomberg, Ont, was declared deceased.

The Nottawasaga OPP Crime Unit is continuing its investigation with assistance from OPP Forensic Identification Services, along with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Currently, there is no indication that the death is suspicious and there is no danger to the public.