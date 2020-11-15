BARRIE, ONT. -- There were scary moments for a woman in Orillia Saturday as a man allegedly tried to force her into his car.

Police say it happened just after 6 p.m. near Front Street South and King Street.

Police allege the man struck up a conversation with the woman he didn't know and then tried to kidnap her.

The man took off in an older model silver sedan.

He's described as Black, between the ages of 30 and 40, standing 6' with a stocky build and a short black beard. The suspect was wearing a red, yellow and green coloured-beanie.