OPP identifies driver killed in collision with dump truck in Tay Township

Provincial police released the identity of a driver who lost his life after a collision with a dump truck on Wednesday in Tay Township.

According to police, 26-year-old Joey Baker, of Midland, died following the crash on Highway 12.

A GoFundMe campaign created to help the family states Baker and his partner welcomed a baby over the summer.

Police say the 26-year-old was driving a pickup truck when it collided with a dump truck between Gratrix and Fraser roads.

The crash forced the dump truck to flip onto its side and empty the gravel it was hauling.

The driver of the dump truck was treated for minor injuries.

Police had the area closed for over 12 hours for the investigation.

The cause of the crash has not been disclosed.

Investigators ask witnesses or anyone with dash cam video of the deadly incident to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or via email.