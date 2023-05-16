OPP hold Cram-A-Cruiser to support those in need

Provincial police officers in Wasaga Beach crammed a cruiser with donations to support those in need.

Officers accepted donations of non-perishable food and household items in the Real Canadian Superstore parking lot on 45th Street South from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

All donations go to the Wasaga Beach Ministerial Food Bank, a registered charity run by volunteers.

The food bank is always seeking donations of canned meat, tuna, chunky soups, cat and dog food, peanut butter, jam, canned fruits and vegetables, pasta, crackers, dried milk, cereals and pancake mix, among others.

The Wasaga Beach Ministerial Food Bank is open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.