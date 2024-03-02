OPP discover loaded guns and drugs inside vehicle

Two people have been arrested in charged in Caledon, after fleeing police in a vehicle that had guns and drugs inside.

According to police on Thursday, officers attempted to stop the driver around 11 a.m.; however, the occupants inside left the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

Shortly afterwards, OPP officers discovered two loaded firearms inside the abandoned vehicle, along with drugs.

The two occupants were also located moments later, both were arrested and face charges relating to drug possession and illegal firearm possession.