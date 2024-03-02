OPP discover loaded guns and drugs inside vehicle
Two people have been arrested in charged in Caledon, after fleeing police in a vehicle that had guns and drugs inside.
According to police on Thursday, officers attempted to stop the driver around 11 a.m.; however, the occupants inside left the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.
Shortly afterwards, OPP officers discovered two loaded firearms inside the abandoned vehicle, along with drugs.
The two occupants were also located moments later, both were arrested and face charges relating to drug possession and illegal firearm possession.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. says Israel has agreed to the framework for a Gaza cease-fire. Hamas now must decide
Israel has essentially endorsed a framework of a proposed Gaza cease-fire and hostage release deal, and it is now up to Hamas to agree to it, a senior U.S. administration official said Saturday.
LGBTQ students look ahead after Alberta town bans Pride flags, rainbow crosswalks
Haylin Lussier went home and screamed after the student's town voted for a bylaw banning Pride flags and rainbow crosswalks from municipal property.
A New Jersey city that limited street parking hasn’t had a traffic death in 7 years
For seven years now, the city of nearly 60,000 people has reported resounding success: Not a single automobile occupant, bicyclist or pedestrian has died in a traffic crash since January 2017, elevating Hoboken as a national model for roadway safety.
W5 investigates as Quebec town's residents fear harmful health effects linked to historic smelter
Some residents of a mining town in northern Quebec tell CTV W5 they no longer want to reap the financial benefits from heavy industry, if it means the price they have to pay is their health.
Alleged owner of two dogs that attacked woman at bus stop in Toronto arrested, dogs missing: police
Toronto police have arrested the alleged owner of the two dogs that attacked a woman at a bus stop in Rexdale last month, leaving her with life-altering injuries.
Navalny's mother brings flowers to his grave a day after thousands attended his funeral in Moscow
Lyudmila Navalnaya and Alla Abrosimova, the mother and mother-in-law of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, were among mourners who brought flowers to his grave in Moscow on Saturday, a day after thousands turned his funeral into one of the largest recent displays of dissent.
A 12-year-old Texas girl missing for more than a week has been found, police say
E’minie Hughes, the 12-year-old girl who was missing from the Houston area, has been found unharmed, police said in a post on X.
Germany investigates after a recording of its officers discussing aid to Ukraine is leaked in Russia
German authorities on Saturday said they were investigating after an audio recording, in which German military officers purportedly discussed support for Ukraine, including the potential use of Taurus missiles, was published in Russia.
An arrest has been made and charges filed in Pennsylvania slaying of pregnant Amish woman
A Pennsylvania man was arrested Saturday and charged with the slaying of a pregnant Amish woman whose body was found last week.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
WRPS officer used ‘reasonable force’ in 2018 shooting, court rules
The Court of Appeal for Ontario has ruled Waterloo regional police Sgt. Richard Dorling used ‘reasonable force’ in the 2018 shooting of Joshua Hannaford in Cambridge.
-
CTV Kitchener celebrates its 70th anniversary
To mark our 70th anniversary, we’re taking a trip down memory lane as we look back at the history of CTV Kitchener.
-
Health Canada warns unauthorized sexual enhancement products sold in Kitchener may pose serious health risks
Health Canada is issuing a warning after seizing unauthorized sexual enhancement products in Kitchener.
London
-
One dead, two injured in Bruce County crash
One person is deceased following a two-vehicle collision in Bruce County.
-
London police search for missing person
The London Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 49-year-old Victor Sobiraj.
-
Sarnia police arrest man wanted for 'targeted' shooting
Sarnia police have arrested a man they say is responsible for shooting someone last summer.
Windsor
-
Person arrested after 'active investigation' in Harrow
There was an increased police presence in Harrow Saturday due to an active investigation.
-
More Ontarians are now eligible for electricity rebates
More Ontario residents are now eligible for an electricity support program that could see them receive monthly credits on their bills.
-
Windsor RIDE check catches impaired driver
Windsor police were kept busy Friday night at RIDE checks set up in Windsor and Amherstburg.
Northern Ontario
-
Huge interest in northern Ont. town's $10 land sale program as it nears launch
It sounds too good to be true, but Cochrane’s mayor says the town’s eye-catching land-for-$10 sales pitch is nearing fruition.
-
Child-care wait lists balloon in many Ontario regions amid $10-a-day program
Child-care wait lists have ballooned across Ontario since the province signed on to the national $10-a-day program, as demand due to the lower fees appears to be far outpacing the creation of new spaces in many regions.
-
Sudbury men fined $7,605 for spearfishing walleye at night, out of season
Three men from Greater Sudbury have been fined for spearfishing walleye at night and out of season.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault demonstrators demand action on doctor shortage
Local unions and those who recently lost their primary health-care provider gathered in front of Sault Ste. Marie MPP Ross Romano’s office Friday to protest the ongoing doctor shortage.
-
Traffic complaint about commercial driver leads to arrest of man accused of sexual assault, intimate partner violence
A 24-year-old man accused of nearly a dozen intimate partner violence-related crimes was arrested during a traffic stop in northwestern Ontario.
-
Attention ice hut owners: remove your huts sooner than later
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is advising ice hut owners and anglers that ice conditions are expected to deteriorate quickly in certain parts of the province before the required removal date.
Ottawa
-
It’s going to be rainy, mild this weekend in Ottawa
Rain and mild temperatures are in the forecast for Ottawa this weekend.
-
Ottawa G2 driver facing charges after clocking 174 km/h on Highway 416: OPP
A 19-year-old G2 driver is facing charges after being caught speeding on Highway 416 on Friday, Ottawa Ontario Provincial Police said.
-
OPP looking to locate missing 82-year-old woman in Alfred, Ont.
The Ontario Provincial Police is asking the public to help locate an 82-year-old woman who went missing Saturday morning in Alfred, Ont., 60 kilometres east of downtown Ottawa.
Montreal
-
W5 investigates as Quebec town's residents fear harmful health effects linked to historic smelter
Some residents of a mining town in northern Quebec tell CTV W5 they no longer want to reap the financial benefits from heavy industry, if it means the price they have to pay is their health.
-
Quebec Appeal Court Bill 21 ruling fuels debate on notwithstanding clause
The Court of Appeal's endorsement of the government's use of the clause — which allows governments to override fundamental Charter rights — is sparking new debate about the place of the constitutional provision.
-
SAQ workers vote in favour of 15-day strike
The union representing workers at Quebec's alcohol retailer, the SAQ, have voted in favour of a 15-day strike, to be called at a time deemed appropriate, 'whether consecutive or not.'
Toronto
-
Solar eclipse showdown in Ontario: Here's what happened at Queen's Park this week
Ontario is undergoing a solar eclipse showdown between government officials and school boards. Here's what you need to know about that and everything else that happened at Queen's Park this week.
-
Man shot, killed by police in Halton Region; SIU investigating
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot and killed by two police officers at a residence in Halton Region early Saturday morning.
-
Prestigious chess tournament in Toronto could be moved to Spain if visa issue not resolved
The International Chess Federation (FIDE) is asking the federal government to urgently approve the visa of players participating in an elite tournament in Toronto next month.
Atlantic
-
Covered Bridge Chips Factory in Waterville, N.B., destroyed by fire
Firefighters from several departments rushed to battle a fire at the Covered Bridge Chips Factory in Waterville, N.B.
-
City of Halifax disconnects power to the encampment at Grand Parade
City hall enforced its eviction notice at Halifax’s Grand Parade encampment today by disconnecting power to the tents still at the site, but even on one of the coldest days of the year, the people living there refuse to leave.
-
N.S. wildlife rehabilitation centre preparing for World Wildlife Day
Hope for wildlife, a wildlife rehabilitation centre based in Seaforth, N.S., is preparing for World Wildlife Day on March 3.
Winnipeg
-
Winter storm may bring 'near-blizzard' conditions for southern Manitoba
Southern Manitoba is expected to get hit with heavy snow over the weekend.
-
'It’s time to open Portage and Main to pedestrian traffic': Winnipeg mayor
Winnipeg’s mayor says he is now in favour of reopening Portage and Main to pedestrians instead of footing the multimillion-dollar repair bill and gutting out years of construction-related traffic delays.
-
Have you seen this man? Manitoba RCMP search for suspect in Gimli shooting
RCMP are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting at a Gimli, Man. home that led to lockdowns at schools and municipal facilities earlier this week.
Calgary
-
Calgarians gather at city hall to celebrate final day of Special Olympics Canada Winter Games
The colder weather and snow moved the final day celebration for the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games inside Calgary City Hall where there was a steady stream of activity to celebrate the games.
-
Second wave of snow hits Calgary as crews clear priority routes
Snow crews were out on Calgary’s streets early Saturday, as winter staged a fierce comeback.
-
Thousands of boxes of Girl Guide cookies have arrived in Calgary
It’s one of the sweetest deliveries on AMJ Campbell Moving Company’s calendar.
Edmonton
-
LGBTQ students look ahead after Alberta town bans Pride flags, rainbow crosswalks
Haylin Lussier went home and screamed after the student's town voted for a bylaw banning Pride flags and rainbow crosswalks from municipal property.
-
First round of Brier Battle of Alberta goes to Airdrie’s Aaron Sluchinski
A different kind of Battle of Alberta took place Friday night at the Montana’s Brier in Regina, where Alberta skip Aaron Sluchinski’s rink doubled up an Alberta icon, Kevin Koe, by an 8-4 score
-
Calgarians gather at city hall to celebrate final day of Special Olympics Canada Winter Games
The colder weather and snow moved the final day celebration for the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games inside Calgary City Hall where there was a steady stream of activity to celebrate the games.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers continue job action with noon supervision withdrawal again Tuesday
Sask. teachers in several school divisions again plan to pause noon-hour supervision on Tuesday as part of their rotating strikes.
-
Winter storm watches upgraded to warnings across southern, central Sask.
Much of southern and parts of central Saskatchewan are under a winter storm warning, which was upgraded from a winter storm watch by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) on Friday.
-
'Slowly starving to death': Sask. woman waiting to see gastroenterologist says she can't eat
A Yorkton woman said she has run out of options after hearing it will take up to a year to see a gastroenterologist in Saskatchewan.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers continue job action with noon supervision withdrawal again Tuesday
Sask. teachers in several school divisions again plan to pause noon-hour supervision on Tuesday as part of their rotating strikes.
-
'You are putting the student at risk’: Former teacher speaks out on out-of-scope practices at school
Recent strikes by teachers in Saskatchewan have not only put pressure on the provincial government but have also emboldened educators to speak out about their experiences, shedding light on practices within schools.
-
Sask. mass killer dies from accidental overdose, jury finds
The jury at the inquest into Myles Sanderson’s in-custody death found the mass murderer did not intend to kill himself but accidentally died from a cocaine overdose.
Vancouver
-
Presence of Indian diplomat in Surrey sparks protest following murder of prominent Sikh leader
Dozens of members of the Lower Mainland’s Sikh community gathered to protest the presence of an Indian diplomat in Surrey on Friday night.
-
Skiing or golf? Spring break choices follow Canada's weird winter
Bin Xie's children typically spend spring break at ski camps but, after unseasonably warm and unpredictable weather upended much of this year's ski season, his family decided to rent an RV to go camping in British Columbia's Interior instead.
-
Canucks sign star centre Elias Pettersson to eight-year contract extension
The Vancouver Canucks and star centre Elias Pettersson have agreed to an eight-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. court quashes province's appeal to stop drug consumption in certain public areas
The provincial government will not regain the power to prohibit public drug use in areas like playgrounds and schools while its legislation on the matter is before the courts, CTV News has learned.
-
Australian shepherd pup surrendered after suffering burns to a 3rd of his body
A collective effort is underway in Saanich, B.C., to restore comfort to an eight-month-old puppy that was surrendered to the Victoria Humane Society after being badly burned.
-
Mounties issue ticket to driver who struck, killed woman in Sooke, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island say a 31-year-old man was issued a ticket for driving without due care and attention after he struck and killed a woman Thursday in Sooke, B.C.