OPP confirms identity of two individuals found dead in Caledon home

Caledon OPP has identified two individuals found deceased in a Caledon home on Saturday.

According to OPP, 29-year-old Cassie Antle of Mono and 24-year-old David Evans from Orangeville were located deceased with gunshot wounds when discovered over the weekend.

On March 4, police were called to the home on Heather Street just after 8 a.m. after reports of a disturbance.

Investigators believe the incident was isolated, and there are no concerns for public safety.

The Caledon Detachment, Major Crime Unit, says the investigation is ongoing and is continuing under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch and the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.