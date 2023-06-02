OPP charges man, 70, with 13 counts of mischief

Town property is spray-painted with the words 'No digital ID' in Orangeville, Ont. (OPP) Town property is spray-painted with the words 'No digital ID' in Orangeville, Ont. (OPP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver