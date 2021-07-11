BARRIE, ONT. -- One man is facing multiple impaired driving and theft charges following an incident early Sunday morning.

According to OPP, officers received a call around 6:30 Sunday morning about a man who appeared to be intoxicated entering parked vehicles and knocking on doors in the Sebright area.

When officers located the individual, he pulled out of a driveway, fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle and entered a ditch. The vehicle turned out to be stolen.

As a result, a 40-year-old male from Orillia is facing multiple impairment and theft charges. He is being held for a bail hearing on Monday.