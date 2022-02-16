Ontario’s Safe Employers receiving up to $1.5 billion rebate

Ontario's Safe Employers Program will receive a rebate from the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) surplus for the first time.

The province's labour minister made the announcement Wednesday in Barrie.

The $1.5 billion will be doled out starting in April.

The minister said businesses with roughly 80 to 125 employees could receive $28,000 to reinvest in their business and workers.

The province said 300,000 businesses would qualify for the grant, but the minister noted each must have a track record of ensuring workers are kept healthy and safe.

"But those businesses, for example, that have been convicted of offences won't profit from this," said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development.

McNaughton said 95 per cent of all Ontario businesses receiving the WSIB rebate would be employers with 50 employees or less.

"So this is good news for small businesses along main streets in every community across the province."

There's no application process for the businesses.

With restrictions beginning to loosen, McNaughton believes this is the start of better times ahead for businesses.