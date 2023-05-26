Ontario police reveal new development in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation

Ontario Provincial Police arrested a fourth suspect in connection to the alleged kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri.

Adams Suleman Ankamah, 29, of Brampton, Ont., is charged with kidnapping, possessing stolen property obtained by crime, and weapons-related offences.

The accused is in police custody to await a court appearance on June 1 in Barrie.

Ankamah is the fifth suspect police have identified in connection with the alleged abduction.

Hajtamiri's former boyfriend, Mohamad Lilo, Brampton woman Krystal P. Lawrence, and Etobicoke woman Dominique Ewan have also been charged with kidnapping.

Police continue to search for Deshawn Davis, 35, of Toronto, for his alleged involvement in the Ontario woman's disappearance.

Detectives say Hajtamiri was forcibly dragged from the Trailwood Place house on January 12, 2022, by three suspects posing as police officers and put into a white Lexus SUV.

She has not been seen or heard from since that time.

Hajtamiri was 37 at the time of her disappearance, five feet three inches tall with a slim build and shoulder-length black hair.

A $100,000 reward has been issued for anyone with information that could locate Hajtamiri.

The allegations against all of the accused have not been tested in court.