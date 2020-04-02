BARRIE -- There is now a fire ban for the entire 'Fire Region of Ontario.'

The provincial government has implemented a 'Restricted Fire Zone' for zones 1 to 36.

These are areas managed by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

Residents who live in an area with a restricted fire zone cannot have an outdoor fire.

This ban also applies to all open-air fires including, campfires and cooking fires.

Cooking appliances such as propane or natural gas cooking equipment and outdoor appliances with a mechanical shutoff are permitted.

Simcoe County is not in the 'Fire Region of Ontario' managed by the MNRF. Simcoe County has not announced a county-wide ban.

The town of Innisfil has issued a fire ban including all open air fires.

The ban will remain in place until the COVID-19 pandemic no longer impacts the province's ability to respond to emergencies.

