Ontario government invests in upgrades at Stevenson Memorial Hospital

    Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston, Ont. (Mike Arsalides/CTV News) Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston, Ont. (Mike Arsalides/CTV News)
    Stevenson Memorial Hospital will be able to address "urgent infrastructure needs" with a boost from the Ontario government.

    The province will invest over $253,000 to help modernize the Alliston hospital, which provides care to patients from New Tecumseth, Adjala-Tosorontio, CFB Borden and Essa Township.

    "Alliston and New Tecumseth continue to grow, and with that growth means more people will rely on and expect to receive world-class health care," said Simcoe-Grey MPP Brian Saunderson.

    The 41-bed hospital requires upgrades to its roof, windows, security and fire alarm systems, and emergency generators.

    Earlier this year, Stevenson underwent a million-dollar facelift replacing its nearly 60-year-old windows. The project was paid for with funding from the Ministry of Health's Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund grant.

