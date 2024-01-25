Stevenson Memorial's $1 million window upgrade gets underway

Stevenson Memorial Hospital (SMH) is undergoing a "long-overdue" million-dollar facelift by replacing the Alliston facility's aging patient room windows.

Officials say the hospital, which currently boasts patient room windows nearly six decades old, will benefit from the upgrade, including lower energy costs, improved heating and cooling within the facility, and reduced noise and vibration.

"We are continuously making improvements as best we can to our facility that are patient-minded while planning for our future," said SMH President and CEO Jody Levac.

A patient room inside Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston, Ont. (CTV News/Catalina Gillies)

It's anticipated the project will be completed by the end of March, with crews installing new windows in the Medical/Surgical inpatient unit, Outpatient Department, Obstetrics, Day Surgery and Dialysis Units.

The project was paid for with funding from the Ministry of Health's Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund grant.

The window replacement project aligns with SMH's broader plans, with the construction of a new facility that would increase inpatient bed capacity by 20 percent and double the square footage of the hospital.

Construction of the new 152,000-square-foot facility is slated to start in 2025.