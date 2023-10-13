Ont. man guilty of sexually abusing step-daughter sentenced

Warning: Readers may find details in this article disturbing or triggering.

Richard Sticklee was taken away in handcuffs Friday and will spend six years behind bars after being found guilty of sexually assaulting his step-daughter.

Trinity Waide has waited 20 years for this day.

"Looking my abuser in the eyes and knowing there was justice today means the world to me," she said outside the Barrie courthouse.

Sticklee was found guilty in January on four counts of sexual assault.

Waide told the court she was between four and 10 years old when the man she considered her father sexually abused her.

She came forward three years ago, telling investigators her story about being violated by the man who was supposed to protect her.

"I didn't give a statement until I was about 25," she said. "It was hard, and I wasn't ready to do it, and I mean, everything works out for a reason, though, and I picked the right time to come forward, and I feel really good about that."

Earlier this year, Waide faced Sticklee, giving her victim impact statement in court, saying, "I called you dad. I trusted you, and I thought I was safe with you...

You walked down the hall to my room to say goodnight, always leaving with a part of the innocent child I should have been."

She added, "The monster didn't live under my bed or in the closet but down the hall."

On Friday, Justice Catriona Verner sentenced Sticklee, who had been living in Ottawa of late, saying she was satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt there were more than six incidents where Sticklee abused his step-daughter, touching her and performing a sex act on her.

Sticklee had been out of custody until his sentencing, telling the court he's battling cancer and a brain tumour.

The judge noted he was twice previously convicted of fraud and continues to minimize the seriousness of his offences.

Justice Verner told Sticklee that after he served his sentence, he is not to be within 2 kilometres of Waide or be at a school, park, swimming pool, community centre or daycare for 10 years.

Following the verdict in January, Waide successfully had the court remove a publication ban protecting her identity as a victim of sexual assault.

"Being heard and looking somebody in the face that hurt you, it's empowering, it's healing. It's the only way to move past something so big and not to carry it by yourself. You don't have to be alone. Nobody has to be alone," she stated.

Upon his release from custody, Sticklee will be listed on the sex offender registry for 20 years.

"My inner child has found peace on judgement day," Waide said.