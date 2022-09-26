Ont. driver charged with speeding through Innisfil community safety zone

A Whitby man's licence was suspended for 30 days after police say he was nabbed speeding over double the limit in a community safety zone in Innisfil.

The 59-year-old man is accused of driving 118 km/h in the posted 50 km/h zone on Yonge Street Sunday afternoon.

Police charged the man with stunt driving, which also carries an immediate 14-day vehicle impoundment at the owner's expense.

In Ontario, motorists clocked speeding 40 km/h or more over the limit on roads posted at less than 80km/h face an automatic stunt driving charge.