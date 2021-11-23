ONroute raising money to support our troops

Barrie, Ont. -

ONroute and Support Our Troops are teaming up to raise money for military families in need.

The Support Our Troops Holiday Food Hamper program is underway at 23 OnRoute locations along highways 400 and 401.

People are encouraged to stop by and make a monetary donation at the cash register until Dec. 31.

"ONroute is helping to support our troops through the months of November and December, and every time anybody makes a purchase of any sort, they're asking to round up by one extra dollar," said Support Our Troops associate vice president Scott Johnson.

"What the women and men of our military do when they pay that ultimate sacrifice, and this is a small gesture that we can do to pay them back and say thank you to them."

In November 2020, the Holiday Food Hamper program raised nearly $49,000, helping 285 Canadian Armed Forces families.

This year, the initiative has been extended an additional month.

The Holiday Food Hamper program provides $100 to single members and couples and $200 to families with children during the holidays.

The Support Our Troops charity said the program has grown by about 46 per cent since it launched in 2015.