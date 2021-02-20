Advertisement
One person killed, two injured in Amaranth crash
Published Saturday, February 20, 2021 11:50AM EST Last Updated Saturday, February 20, 2021 11:52AM EST
The aftermath of a fatal crash near County Road 12 and the 20th Sideroad in Amaranth, Ont on Sat. Feb. 20, 2021 (Const. Chad Wilson/OPP)
BARRIE, ONT. -- One person is dead, and two more were taken to hospital after a crash in Amaranth Saturday morning.
Ontario Provincial Police say it happened at about 9 a.m. near County Road 12 and the 20th Sideroad.
The impact of the crash pushed both cars involved into a ditch. One rolled vehicle rolled onto its roof. Police say the deceased was the driver of the overturned car. The extent of injuries of the people in the other vehicle was not immediately known.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
