One person killed in collision on Hwy 93 in Tay Township

BARRIE, ONT. -

One person has died following a two-vehicle collision in Tay Township Friday evening.

According to OPP, a Ford F-350 pickup truck and a Nissan Versa crashed head-on around 10:40 p.m. on Highway 93 at Ebenezer Side Road.

The 59-year-old male driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene, while the pickup truck driver, a 40-year-old male, was transported to hospital and has since been released.

Police say the area was shut down to vehicular traffic through much of the overnight hours. The roadway has since fully reopened.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.